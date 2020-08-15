Hong Kong reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 4,406 in total

HONG KONG, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,406.

The newly-reported cases were seven imported cases and 39 local infections, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, told a media briefing.

Among the local cases, 27 were related to previously confirmed cases and sources of the other 12 cases were unknown.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, 780 patients are still hospitalized, including 27 in critical condition. The number of related deaths has accumulated to 67 in Hong Kong. Enditem