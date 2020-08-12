Hong Kong reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 4,243 in total

HONG KONG, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,243.

The newly-reported cases were one imported case and 61 local infections, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, told a media briefing. Among the local cases, 33 were related to previously confirmed cases and sources of the other 28 cases were unknown.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, 903 patients are still hospitalized, including 30 in critical condition. The number of related deaths has accumulated to 63 in Hong Kong. Enditem