Hong Kong reports 69 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, total surpasses 4,000

HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong above 4,000.

The newly reported cases, including two imported cases and 67 local infections, brought Hong Kong’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 4,007.

It has been the sixth straight day when the daily additional cases in Hong Kong below 100.

Among the local cases, 37 cases are related to previously confirmed cases, mostly clusters concerning gatherings of families or friends, while the source of infection of the other 30 cases remained unknown, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, said at a media briefing on Saturday afternoon.

Lau Ka-hin, a chief manager of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, said at the briefing that as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday local time, 2,755 patients with confirmed infection have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 1,068 patients are hospitalized, including 45 in critical condition and 51 in serious condition. The number of deaths rose to 47.

Lau added that the current occupancy rates of negative pressure rooms and isolation beds in public hospitals are 72 percent and 65 percent respectively. Enditem