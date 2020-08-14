Hong Kong reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 4,312 in total

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,312.

Among the 65 local cases, 32 are related to previously confirmed cases, while the sources of infection of the other 33 cases remained unknown, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, said at a media briefing.

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority said there are still 857 patients in hospital, with 82 in critical or serious conditions, and more than 3,200 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Hong Kong has seen 65 related deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak.