Hong Kong reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1st time no untraceable cases in 4 months

HONG KONG, March 25 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 11,428.

The new cases included four local infections that were linked with previously confirmed cases. This is the first time in more than four months that no cases of unknown origin were recorded in Hong Kong. The five imported cases were from the Philippines, India and Pakistan, according to the CHP.

According to the Hospital Authority, 191 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Center, and 10 patients are in critical condition. Enditem