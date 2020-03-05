Hong Kong reports COVID-19 case imported from India

HONG KONG, March 5 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has climbed to 104 as of Thursday afternoon, including one case imported from India, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported at the daily press briefing on Thursday.

The CHP announced on late Wednesday two newly-confirmed cases, taking Hong Kong’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 104 confirmed cases and one probable case. As of Thursday afternoon, the figure remained unchanged, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan said at the press briefing.

Out of the two additional cases, one involves a 69-year-old female who lives in Hong Kong but developed symptoms of the disease during a tour in India, thus being classified as an imported case, Chuang said.

According to the CHP’s investigations, the woman, with underlying illness, traveled to India on Jan. 31 and stayed there until Feb. 24. She developed diarrhea since Feb. 23. After returning to Hong Kong, she sought medical treatment after developing fever since Feb. 28. She was tested positive for COVID-19 virus on Wednesday and was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

The patient had diarrhea and mild fever at the initial onset of the disease, different from many previous cases with respiratory symptoms. Before diagnosis, she visited many different places in Hong Kong and attended a wedding banquet. The CHP is tracing contacts of the patient, Chuang said.

Chief Manager of the Hospital Authority Linda Yu said at the briefing that out of the current 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two patients have passed away, 46 have been discharged upon recovery, while 56 remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition and three in serious condition.