Hong Kong reports no local COVID-19 infection for 3 straight days

HONG KONG, May 3 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong has seen zero local infection of COVID-19 for three consecutive days.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported two confirmed cases imported from overseas on Monday, taking the total tally to 11,786.

Hong Kong has started to loosen control measures under a “vaccine bubble” plan, allowing venues such as bars and nightclubs to reopen.

However, public health experts still warned of the risk and called on residents to take the vaccine.

Nearly 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong as far, with 539,800 people fully vaccinated. Enditem