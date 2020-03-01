Hong Kong reports one more confirmed COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 95 in Hong Kong.

The new case is associated with a local temple located in North Point, Hong Kong Island, and involves a 46-year-old woman whose mother-in-law was confirmed on Thursday.

The CHP said that a total of 15 cases have a connection with the temple. Among these 15 patients, some visited the temple and others had association with infected visitors.