Hong Kong reports zero new local infection of COVID-19

HONG KONG, April 29 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Thursday no new local infection of COVID-19.

The CHP said in a statement that there were 15 imported cases, taking Hong Kong’s total tally to 11,770.

With the number of daily new cases remaining low, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government launched a “vaccine bubble” plan on Thursday to ease social distancing control for vaccinated people, with the reopening of bars and nightclubs and the resumption of local group tours.

By far, about 1.35 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Hong Kong, with 467,600 people fully vaccinated. Enditem