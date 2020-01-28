Hong Kong to curb entry amid escalating pneumonia situation

HONG KONG, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will limit the entry of certain travelers on Monday in response to an escalating novel coronavirus outbreak.

Residents of China’s Hubei province and travelers who have been to the province during the past 14 days will be denied entry to Hong Kong from Monday till further notice, the HKSAR government said in a statement released on Sunday.

Hong Kong residents will be exempted from the restriction.

The decision aims to reduce the chance of people infected with the new virus to enter Hong Kong, according to a Steering Committee cum Command Center chaired by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

It is necessary to restrict the entry of people mentioned above to Hong Kong as soon as possible before more comprehensive measures are adopted, the committee said.

Another case of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus was reported on Sunday in Hong Kong, bringing the total number of such cases to six.

Hong Kong on Saturday raised the government response to the new coronavirus pneumonia to the highest level with a series of measures from indefinitely suspending trains and flights to and from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, which is at the center of the epidemic outbreak, to schools remaining closed for a longer period.