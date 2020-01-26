Hooper stands down as Tahs rugby captain

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has stood down as skipper of the NSW Waratahs, with Test lock Rob Simmons taking over the job.

Openside flanker Hooper, who has been fulltime captain of the Tahs for the past four seasons, still intends making himself available to be Wallabies skipper, with utility back Kurtley Beale the Tahs’ new vice-captain. .

“The decision has been a long one and this has been something on my mind in this environment a good 18 months, so it hasn’t been something on a whim.” Hooper said.