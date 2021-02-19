Horn of Africa to experience wetter than usual weather from March to May

NAIROBI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The greater Horn of African region is likely to experience wetter than usual weather from March to May amid boost to agricultural productivity, says the seasonal forecast from East Africa’s bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) that was issued in Nairobi on Wednesday.

According to IGAD’s forecast, three months of wetter than usual weather in most parts of east and Horn of Africa will enhance the resilience of communities in the face of climatic shocks, desert locust invasion and COVID-19 pandemic.

“A wetter than usual season is expected over most farming areas in the central and southern parts of the region,” says IGAD

“The season is expected to start early in parts of Tanzania, Uganda, western Kenya, western South Sudan, south-western Ethiopia and southern Somalia,” it adds. Enditem