Infosurhoy

Horrific Mexico City metro train smash leaves 1 dead, dozens injured (VIDEOS)

0
By on News

At least one person was killed and 41 injured after two underground metro trains collided in the Tacubaya area of Mexico City. Emergency services have begun evacuating the injured to hospital.

The horrific incident took place on Tuesday evening at approximately 11:30pm local time. Eyewitness video from the scene shows the twisted metal of the train carriages mangled together, indicating this was a particularly forceful crash.

Such was the force of the impact that one of the trains appears to have mounted the other. The Mexico City fire brigade are on the scene, as are the Red Cross and Civil Protection Service.

The head of the city government Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed at least 41 people were injured and said “all expert forensic investigations would be carried out.”

“For now, the most important thing is that we care for the injured.”

Eyewitness accounts claim that a possible fault may have forced one of the trains to move in  reverse, though this has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply