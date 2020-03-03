Horrific PHOTOS and VIDEOS show terrifying scale of Nashville tornado destruction

At least 19 people were killed when two tornadoes tore through central Tennessee overnight, with a further 150 injured. Authorities have called for volunteers to help with the major cleanup operation.

One tornado struck state capital Nashville, flattening multiple buildings, while another struck nearby communities in Putnam County, 80 miles away. At least 14 people were killed by a second, deadlier tornado. Some 150 people were hospitalized in Nashville alone, according to city Fire Chief William Swann.

East Nashville took a huge hit last night, this is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/bXmkOl14QF — Reama (@palidose) March 3, 2020

Approximately 44,000 people have been left without power following the monster tempests, with Nashville Mayor John Cooper calling on all Tennesseans to “lend a helping hand” in the days to come.

“There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured,” police said.

Four polling stations had to be moved ahead of ‘Super Tuesday’, as Tennessee is one of 14 US states voting for the Democratic nominee to stand in the November 2020 presidential election.

Autozone on Rosa Parks Blvd. pic.twitter.com/6ZBmpCILLj — LadyLuluLouise (@LuluLady) March 3, 2020

Buildings across the state were ripped open by the sheer force of the twister, as eyewitness images from the area show.

The current death toll stands at 19, with 14 killed in Putnam County, two killed in Wilson County, two others killed in Davidson County (which includes Nashville), and one in Benton County.

