Horrifying moment thrill-seeking paraglider crashes into a cliff

A paraglider has lost control and slammed into a cliff in a sickening collision that saw him rushed to hospital by helicopter.

The man was flying near a cliff at Bateau Bay, on the NSW Central Coast, when he appeared to come in for landing.

In footage filmed by a passerby, the glider was seen attempting a sharp manoeuvre before he was heard yelling in pain as he slammed into the cliff-side.

The paraglider then became stuck five to seven metres below the top of the cliff which promoted an emergency rescue, according to 9 News.

Rescuers were seen lowering themselves down the cliff in an operation that took up to 90 minutes to safely secure the man.

A helicopter was flown in to transport the man to Royal North Shore Hospital with leg and pelvic injuries.

The man is currently in a stable condition.