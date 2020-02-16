Horror as woman is found dead on the pavement at 3am

Mystery surrounds a woman found dead on the pavement in Nottingham overnight.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after 3am and officers are treating the circumstances surrounding her death as ‘unexplained’.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Abbotsford Drive shortly after 2am today.

The woman was found lying on the pavement. Paramedics treated her at the scene but she was later pronounced dead.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: ‘We are currently treating the woman’s death as unexplained.

‘Our enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

‘We’re appealing for anyone who was in the Abbotsford Drive area between 11pm yesterday and 2.20am this morning and who may have information which could assist us with our enquiries, to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 36 of 12 February 2020.’