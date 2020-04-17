‘Horror movie’ ends for Turkish COVID-19 survivor medic

ISTANBUL

A Turkish doctor who recovered from the novel coronavirus described the spreading speed of the virus as a “horror movie” after seeing his own respiratory scanning.

An infectious diseases physician at Istanbul’s Medicana Kadikoy Hospital, Ahmet Cem Ozuguz told Anadolu Agency his experience with the disease, which killed over 137,000 people and infected more than 2 million others across the world.

On March 22, some 11 days after Turkey confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the country, Ozuguz went to the hospital as a daily routine to treat his patients infected with the coronavirus.

That day he had a slight fever, so he had a blood test, which came out in its normal range, and later he had a lung examination, which ended up normal as well.

Feeling anxious, Ozuguz had a tomography screening for his lungs and saw abnormal radiological findings in two areas of his lung.

After his tomography result, Ozuguz decided to stay at the hospital to have a coronavirus test.

“I was thinking I would stay at the hospital for four or five days but had stay 20 days, including almost a week that was tormenting due to the uncertainties about the disease and treatment.”

Turkish health authorities confirmed Wednesday 1,518 deaths in the country from the coronavirus.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Lost 12 kilograms during treatment

The Turkish doctor dubbed the period he stayed in the hospital as “indescribable”.

Ozuguz had a second tomography screening for his lungs as his fever persisted. “I watched it a bit, and I was afraid to continue,” he said, referring to the result.

“I was like watching a horror movie when I saw that screening,” he said.

“Seeing the virus moving in the lungs is like a horror film,” he explained, saying he worked with patients with pneumonia but has never seen anything that fast.

“A virus moving so fast, it destroys and wipes out the lungs,” said Ozuguz, who lost 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) during the treatment.

After recovering from the deadly virus, Ozuguz is hopeful for the future: “The simplest thing to do in this period is to stay at home to break the cycle of transmission.”