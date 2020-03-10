HORSE is on the loose in Sydney: Stallion bolts down a busy road at Matraville  

A horse has broken free from a paddock and charged down a busy road in Sydney’s east.

Police rushed to Lawson Street at Matraville on Tuesday afternoon, when the animal was filmed galloping along the road.

Video footage obtained by Seven News showed the horse canter along the left lane, before moving towards oncoming traffic.

A bus was forced to come to a halt as the horse trotted towards it about 3pm.

Police were unable to contain the horse, which has since been safely returned to the paddock.

The bizarre sight comes after three baboons were on the loose outside one of Sydney’s busiest hospitals last month.

Animal handlers and police recaptured a male and two female baboons from the car park outside Royal Prince Alfred Hospital at Camperdown in Sydney’s inner west after a 90-minute stand off on Tuesday February 25.

The baboons were contained to the car park after escaping through a truck door when they were being transported to the hospital, where the male baboon was due to have a vasectomy.

The incident reignited concerns over the welfare of animals used for experiments and more than 100 people staged a protest outside the hospital to animal experimentation.