Horse racing fans could land dream job wining and dining at Britain’s best race days

Drinking on the job is encouraged by myracing on the hunt for new luxury enclosure tester

Horse racing fans can land their dream job wining and dining at Britain’s best race days.

One lucky winner has the chance of a lifetime to become a racecourse enclosure tester for the upcoming horse racing season.

Tipster site myracing are on the look out to send someone to Cheltenham Festival, Goodwood Festival, Royal Ascot and The Grand National.

No experience or qualifications are needed, entrants just need to know how to enjoy a day out with flowing prosecco and extravagant food.

The Official Racecourse Enclosure Tester will report back to myracing about their experience and rank the quality, service and facilities of the racecourses’ enclosures against each other.

They’ll be treated like royalty at Royal Ascot and live the life of luxury while possibly taking home some handy winnings along the way.

James Prosser, a spokesperson for myracing, said: “Horse racing is an exciting sport completed by luxury. We’re keen to get the right person for the job to decide which of the big four racecourses will get over the line in first place.

“Our Official Racecourse Enclosure Tester is a very exciting opportunity for the winner to become a member of the myracing team and enjoy the sport in absolute luxury.”

On the job the winner will be required to rank the overall experience of each day and possibly be called upon to provide content for the myracing social media accounts.

Overindulging on mouth-watering menus while dressed in your finery is bound to take your own Instagram game through the roof too.

If travelling the country to four of the world’s most famous racecourses for free appeals then here is what you need to know.

Potential candidates have until 9pm on February 11 to submit their case as to why they deserve their dream job mixing luxury with horses.

Myracing will contact the winner – who must be aged 18 or older – within 24 hours.