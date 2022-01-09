Horses are flown to Istanbul by Turkish Cargo Airlines.

Horses are flown to Istanbul by Turkish Cargo.

From Chicago, 63 horses were transported in specially designed stalls.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, flew 63 horses from Chicago to Istanbul.

The horses were transported in specially designed 21 stalls with non-skid surfaces and oval edges, according to a statement released by the air freighter on Tuesday.

The company claims it follows the Live Animals Regulations (LAR) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) when accepting, transporting, and shipping animals.

During the flight, the horses were accompanied by their keepers and IATA LAR-certified Turkish Cargo personnel.

“The horses were delivered healthy and hale to their owners in Turkey through the dedicated loading doors enabling ready movement after being lodged for a short time in the live animal rooms at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport in accordance with their natural living conditions,” it said.

Turkish Cargo transports live animals in 127 countries, whether between accredited zoos, private institutions, or recognized preservation and rehabilitation centers to prevent animal trafficking.