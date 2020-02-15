Hospital named after a Jewish couple suffers a light malfunction that reads ‘NAZI’

An Indianapolis hospital suffered a light malfunction that gave it quite the offensive name, considering the facilities were named after a prominent Jewish couple.

Someone on Twitter managed to capture the sign at the the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital as it simply read: ‘Nazi Hospital.’

‘The lights on this hospital in my hometown have gone out in a majorly unfortunate way,’ shared the user.

The Eskenazis are prominent philanthropist in the Indiana area.

According to the health center’s website, the couple gifted the Eskenazi Health Foundation with $40million in 2011 to build the new hospital facilities in downtown Indianapolis.

At the time, it was the largest donation ever received by the hospital and one of the largest gifts to a public hospital in the U.S.

The Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County (HHC) recognized the gift by renaming the hospital after the Eskenazis.

They had met at Indiana University as students, meeting at a restaurant through a mutual friend.

Soon the couple got married, with Sidney establishing the Sandor Development Company in 1963. The company became a successful real estate development company. It would eventually own more than 70 properties under management in 23 states.

As the company continued growing, Lois worked as a medical and lab technician.

Sidney established a scholarship fund at Indiana University in 1970. The Eskenazi Hall in IU’s Herron School of Art Design is also named in honor of the couple’s contribution and support of the school.