Hospital stays that are too expensive; a ransomware attack; and election claims: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

The 74th anniversary of Koziar Christmas Village in Berks County.

(InfosurHoy.com photo by Jimmie Brown.)

Costly stays: The coronavirus pandemic increased average hospital charges for patients with other conditions costing more than (dollar)100,000 and increased their chances of dying.

COVID college: Across the United States, colleges are beginning to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings, and switch to online classes.

A Commonwealth Court panel heard arguments in a case involving Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud yesterday.

Democrats want to stop a subpoena in the Republican’s election “forensic investigation.”

A ransomware attack is causing havoc with how companies like Giant and Tesla pay their employees.

The attack, according to Kronos, a workforce management company, could take its services down for weeks.

After a hearing yesterday, a Mechanicsburg man accused of using medical marijuana and failing to properly restrain passengers before a crash that killed two children had murder and other charges filed against him in county court.

A Pennsylvania legislative map

A House panel has approved a preliminary congressional map as a “starting point” for negotiations, which will determine your representative.

New recruits: On National Signing Day, Penn State football signed 23 recruits in the Class of 2022, and here’s what that means.

After National Signing Day, here’s where Penn State football stands in the Big Ten recruiting rankings.

Urban Meyer, center, has been fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

(Photo courtesy of AP/Phelan M Ebenhack)