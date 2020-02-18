Hospital steps up efforts to push forward TCM treatment for novel coronavirus patients

A medical staff encourages a patient in an isolation ward of the affiliated hospital of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 18, 2020. During the fight against the novel coronavirus, the affiliated hospital of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine steps up efforts to push forward the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment for the patients infected with the novel coronavirus. “Western medicine offers important life-supporting measures such as respiratory and circulatory assistance, while TCM focuses on improving patients’ physical conditions and immune function. They complement each other,” said Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)