Hospitalizations and deaths are still falling, fewer patients in intensive care

The total of Italians affected by coronavirus rises to 175,925, +3,491 compared to yesterday. Given perfectly in line then, given that yesterday the increase had been 3,493. The number of deaths is decreasing, 482 today against 575 yesterday. The total rises to 23,227.

2,200 people have recovered, less than yesterday’s record of 2,563, for a total of 44,927. As a result of this double drop, the number of currently positive ones increased by 809 units, compared to just 355 yesterday, bringing the total to 107,771. These are the data provided by the Civil Protection in the bulletin of 18, today for the first time without a press conference (which becomes biweekly, Monday and Thursday).

The decline in the number of inpatients continues: today -779 admissions in the ordinary regime (thus decreasing to 25,007) and -79 in intensive care (2,733 in all, in constant decline for 12 days). And even today many tampons performed, 61,725, even if less than yesterday’s record of over 65,000.



Conte, resumed reasonably on May 4th “The representatives of local governments have expressed adhesion to the Executive’s plan to adopt a national plan containing homogeneous guidelines for all the Regions, so as to reasonably proceed on May 4 with a resumption of the production activities currently suspended, according to a program well articulated, which reconciles the protection of health and the needs of production “. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, in a post on facebook.

Franceschini: incentives for tourism and family aid for holidays “We are working to give serious incentives in the next decree to tourism businesses, to accommodation facilities, and we are also imagining an incentive that helps families with medium-low incomes go on vacation.” The Minister of Tourism, Dario Franceschini, said it in Le parole della settimana, on Rai 3.

Regions, State coordination but with specificity The regions and autonomous provinces agree on a national ‘direction’ to organize Phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency but ask for a sort of “autonomy” that takes into account the local “individual specificities”. Among other things, the opening of construction sites is requested on April 27th. This is the 15-point document proposed to the Control Room. “The Regions and the autonomous Provinces, in relation to the so-called phase 2, consider it necessary first of all – it is written in the document – to jointly define how the reopening should take place, in accordance with the precise indications that arise from the technical-scientific committee and the task force directed by Dr. Colao “

Government-local authorities discussion started According to what has been learned, the videoconference between the Government, the regions and the ANCI on the coronavirus emergency has begun.

Trudeau extends the US border one month The Canada-US border will remain closed for another month to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic. This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both countries have agreed to continue the closure. “This is an important decision that will keep people safe on both sides of the border,” said Trudeau.

The first newsletter without conference after 2 months Almost two months have passed since the daily press conference in Civil Protection became a regular appointment, followed by millions of Italians to learn about the evolution of the epidemic. It was February 23, 18, just 48 hours the discovery of ‘patient 1’ in Codogno. Since then, an appointment has never been missed. Yesterday the announcement: given the evolution of the epidemic, and the apparent exit from the more acute phase, the press conferences are being reshaped. Updates on the coronavirus epidemic data will be reported on the civil protection website and on social media every day, while the press meeting at the Via Virtochiano office will take place on Monday and Thursday at 6.00 pm. They remain unchanged with the meetings with the media of the extraordinary commissioner for the emergency Antonio Arcuri (Tuesday and Saturday at 12) and the one with the ISS experts on Friday at 12.

In Lombardy 1,246 cases and 199 deaths in 24 hours In Lombardy today 1,246 new coronavirus infections have been recorded, the total rises to 65,381 cases. The death toll has been +199, 12,050 since the beginning of the epidemic. The vice-president of the Lombardy Region, Fabrizio Sala, announced this during the live Facebook on the coronavirus emergency. The swabs made were 11,818, for a total of 255,331. Yesterday there were 1,041 new cases, 243 deaths and 10,839 tampons.

In Lazio 90 thousand swabs, 9 out of 10 negative “The swabs made so far in Lazio have been 90 thousand and of these 9 out of 10 have been negative”. This was announced by the Regional Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, at the end of today’s video conference of the regional task force for Covid-19 with the general managers of the Local Health Authorities and Hospitals and University Polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

