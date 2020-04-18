Hospitals are turning to VETS to fill staffing gaps on intensive care wards amid coronavirus

Vets are being drafted in to work on the frontline in intensive care units ahead of an expected explosion in critically ill coronavirus patients.

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has recruited 150 vets as ‘respiratory assistants’ to monitor COVID-19 patients hooked up to ventilators.

In a leaked document, bosses at the trust admitted they feared there would not be enough assistant staff to treat the increased numbers of patients.

It has projected a 10-fold spike in intensive care admissions in the coming weeks, as Britain’s coronavirus crisis continues to grow.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has also asked vets and dentists to help amid staff shortages.

The unprecedented moves comes as experts predict 100,000 hospital beds will be full when the virus peaks in seven to 10 days’ time.

The 150 volunteers are being trained this week and could be deployed at Torbay and South Devon Trust hospitals as soon as next week if they are needed.

They have been recruited as ‘respiratory assistants’ and will help care for the sickest COVID-19 patients hooked up to ventilators. They will work for free.

Their role will include monitoring patients under anaesthetic, as well as checking their blood pressure and oxygen levels.

Some vets will also be asked to administer IV fluids and take blood samples if they are qualified enough.

But they will not be directly involved in decisions about patient care, including whether to intubate them.

Managers at Torbay Hospital wrote to dentists asking them to volunteer amid fears they would not cope with the surge in coronavirus cases.

In the message, seen by the Health Service Journal, bosses said they envisage the number of intensive care beds may need to increase by as much as a ‘factor of ten’.

They said it would be ‘relatively straightforward’ to get equipment, but admitted there was a ‘critical lack’ of trained staff.

A trust spokeswoman told the HSJ veterinary staff have ‘valuable skills that we can use to support our staff in caring for patients with respiratory problems’.

She added: ‘We have thorough plans in place to ensure we are able to properly cope with the need for additional beds if the number of patients who need intensive care rises. These plans are in action and we are coping well at this time.’

Meanwhile Hampshire Hospitals said it would use vets, dentists and ‘other skilled professionals’ as ICU ‘bedside support workers’.

A trust spokesman told HSJ: ‘Only those who are assessed to have the appropriate transferable skills, education and training will temporarily join our team.

‘We are incredibly grateful for all of the ways these communities have got behind us and offered their help in any way they can, as we work to provide the best possible care to our patients in these challenging times.’

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) said it ‘admired the desire’ of vets who want to play a frontline role in NHS hospitals.

But the RCVS asked vets to ‘carefully consider’ if they are actually qualified to do so.

Eleanor Ferguson, RCVS Registrar, told MailOnline: ‘While all of us recognise and admire the desire of veterinary professionals to play a frontline clinical role in the fight against coronavirus, it must be remembered that there are certain legal restrictions on the assistance they can lawfully provide and how they should represent themselves to patients.

‘We would encourage veterinary professionals to first consider what assistance they might be able to provide to the livestock production, meat hygiene and food import/export industries, before volunteering to assist directly with local NHS Trusts.

‘If local NHS Trusts do choose to employ veterinary professionals to undertake roles that are not reserved by law to licensed doctors, nurses or other regulated professionals, they must be satisfied that the individual has the skills and competences to do that role.

‘We would urge veterinary professionals who wish to get involved in the national effort against coronavirus to please read and consider our guidance in full before making any decisions.’

It comes after the UK received 300 ventilators from China, with ministers promising ‘thousands more’ would be sent over in the coming weeks.

The ventilators arrived at MoD Donnington, a British military base situated in Shropshire, on Saturday.

A team from University College London working with Mercedes Benz has also produced a new non-invasive respirator that has been clinically approved and will be used during the crisis.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the devices are vital in reducing the number of patients who eventually need to be intubated.

He said the team would produce 1,000 ventilators a day the end of this week.

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, he added: ‘We are also increasing the capacity of the NHS to deploy invasive ventilation, we have been buying invasive ventilators from partners abroad including Germany and Switzerland.’

He continued that the Government is also working with UK ventilator suppliers to manufacture existing and modified models in greater numbers.

He said new models have been designed to come on stream soon.