Hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue was condemned by Muslim organizations in the United States.

WASHINGTON D.C.

The hostage-taking incident at a synagogue in the US state of Texas on Saturday was condemned by Muslim organizations in the United States.

A gunman held four people, including a rabbi, hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville during a religious service.

After an hour-long standoff with law enforcement, all of the hostages were released, and the captor was killed, according to police.

The incident was condemned by CAIR, the country’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group.

“This latest anti-Semitic attack on a place of worship is an unacceptably evil act.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said, “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.”

Meanwhile, the US Council of Muslim Organizations said it stands with the Jewish community in fighting antisemitism and “condemns the evil, unjust, and unjustifiable hostage-taking of members of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.”

“This heinous attack on a synagogue, a sacred and inviolable place of worship, and its congregants in the act of prayer,” said Council Secretary-General Oussama Jammal.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British national, was identified as the hostage-taker by the FBI.

The captor acted alone, according to Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, and no one else was involved in the hostage-taking.