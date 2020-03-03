Hostages released after being held in Philippines…

A recently dismissed security guard has released his hostages and walked out of a Philippine shopping centre, ending a day-long hostage crisis.

The man, identified as Archie Paray, a former guard at the complex, left the V-Mall in suburban San Juan city in metropolitan Manila on Monday evening with his hostages, who were secured by police.

The suspect was allowed to speak to reporters and authorities to outline his grievances.

Police say the man shot a security officer in the morning before rushing to the second floor of the complex, where he held dozens of people, mostly employees, hostage in an office.

The number of hostages was not immediately clear.