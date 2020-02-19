Hosts Cameroon confident after CHAN 2020 Cup Draw

YAOUNDE, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Cameroon sports officials expressed full confidence that the national football team will perform “exceptionally” after draw of 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) was conducted here on Monday evening.

“We have been waiting for this competition to come and we will undoubtedly strive to put in an exceptional performance. We are here in our land with the supporters behind us, so we have to work hard to reach the final,” Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi told reporters during the glamorous ceremony at the Yaounde Sports Complex.

Hosts Cameroon will face Mali, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe in Group A of the tournament.

“We are ready to face any team. We have been working hard in a bit to reach the finals and win the championship. So we are ready to win CHAN,” Cameroonian coach Yves Clement Arroga said.

Defending champions Morocco are in Group C with Uganda, Rwanda and debutants Togo.

The tournament’s most successful team DR Congo who have won the tournament two times will headline Group B where they compete against Congo Brazzaville, Libya and Niger

In Group D, Zambia, Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania will square out.

The opening match will pit Indomitable Lions of Cameroon against Zimbabwe.

The tournament will be held from April 4-25. The cities of Douala, Limbe and Yaounde will host the matches in the three week sports bonanza.

The CHAN is a competition open to players in local leagues. It will be the sixth edition and Cameroon will host the finals for the first time ever after Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Ethiopia of the rights.