Hotels provide festive feasts for dogs, ensuring that they do not miss out on the festivities.

Hotels provide festive feasts for dogs so they don’t miss out on the festivities.

The offer is valid in-room at 29 Hilton Hotels brand properties across the UK and Ireland until December 31, 2018.

As part of the Hilton Hotels group’s Christmas offer, dogs will be allowed to participate in the festivities with a three-course festive feast.

The spread begins with festive steak bites, followed by a turkey howl-idayroast with all the fixings, including ‘pugs’ in blankets and seasonal vegetables, created in collaboration with veterinary nutrition experts at pet food specialist DogFriendly.

Beef brisket christ-muttpudding and white sauce are available for hungry hounds to finish their meal.

Watch Lily, Darcy, and Boris, a Golden Retriever family, try out the new menu.

Following nearly two years of social restrictions, 36% of UK dog owners say their pet was their best friend throughout the pandemic, and one in five are looking for pet-friendly experiences specifically.

Almost one-sixth (17%) of people would only make social plans if they could bring their dog, and they would decline invitations to stay at home with their pet.

“The festive season is for spending quality time with your nearest and dearest while indulging in delicious food and beverage, so why should our canine companions miss out?” said Emma Banks, Vice President of FandB strategy and development for Hilton.

“We are proud to continue our high level of service as a leader in dog-friendly hospitality.”

In the UK and Ireland, Hilton’s 71 dog-friendly hotels include Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, LXR Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels and Resorts, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, and Hilton Garden Inn.

Here you can find more information about the menu as well as how to make a reservation.

