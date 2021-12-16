Hours before mysteriously dying on a riverboat trip, a model sent her mother haunting final selfies.

THESE are the final photos of a Brazilian model taken the day before her body was discovered in a river.

Yasmin Cavaleiro de Macedo, 21, shared the selfies with her mother shortly before she went missing on December 12 while on a boat trip.

The day after she went missing, her body was discovered floating in the Maguari River near Belem, in the Brazilian state of Para.

The model shared photos and video clips from her boat trip with her mother later in the afternoon.

The veterinary student spoke with her mother on the phone around 10 p.m., and she was reported missing an hour later.

After learning of her daughter’s disappearance, her mother traveled to the area to assist with the search.

The body of the young woman was discovered the next afternoon by firefighters.

“All appropriate procedures are being carried out,” the local police said, “including organizing the autopsy, which will determine the cause of the woman’s death.”

The Eastern Amazon Ports Authority (CPAOR) is reportedly investigating the incident to “determine possible causes and those responsible.”

They’re looking into the possibility that she fell off the boat.

The number of people on the trip and whether or not they were wearing life vests were not disclosed by authorities.

The 21-year-old model is seen in the videos wearing sunglasses and a bikini while relaxing on a boat on a sunny afternoon.

A second video shows the Maguari River at sunset, with music playing in the background.

The model’s death remains a mystery, according to the police.