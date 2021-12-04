Hours before the shooting, Ethan Crumbley met with Oxford High School officials and his parents to discuss his behavior.

Hours before the shooting, Ethan Crumbley was meeting with Oxford High School officials and his parents to discuss his behavior.

Hours before the deadly shooting, the suspected Oxford High School gunman was reportedly in a meeting with his parents and school officials about his behavior.

Ethan Crumbley, the suspect, had not been bullied at school, according to Sheriff Michael J Bouchard of Oakland County.

Crumbley had two “discipline meetings” at school, according to Bouchard.

One the day before the shoot and one on the day of the shoot.

“There is nothing he could have gone through that would justify senseless, indiscriminate violence against other children,” he said.

On Wednesday, Crumbley appeared virtually at his arraignment, possibly wearing an anti-suicide vest.

His parents were able to see him through Zoom.

The 15-year-old was charged as an adult with the crime.

The teen faces a long list of charges, including terrorism with the intent to kill, first-degree murder, and assault with the intent to kill.

Prosecutors say they have a “mountain of digital evidence” against Crumbley, so he’ll almost certainly face more charges.

Crumbley, according to Bouchard, has yet to speak with authorities.

According to preliminary investigation, his father purchased the weapon he is accused of using on November 26.

Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. were among the students killed in the Oxford high school shooting.

Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, are both 14 years old.

Tate was a “standout” football player who died of his injuries in the back of a patrol car on his way to the hospital.

He tried to disarm the shooter, according to classmates.

Justin Shilling, 15, died from his injuries around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. He had been in critical condition since the shooting.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald of Oakland County said her office is considering charging both of Crumbley’s parents and will make a decision “swiftly.”

Evidence suggests the school shooting “was not an impulsive act” and may have been planned, according to the prosecutor.

Crumbley was detained at a juvenile detention center and placed on suicide watch, with someone checking on him every 15 minutes.

“If the incident yesterday with four children being murdered and multiple children being injured isn’t enough to revisit our gun laws, I don’t know what is,” MacDonald said.

The shooting on Tuesday afternoon at the high school in Oxford, Michigan, injured eight others, including a teacher.

Robin Redding, a concerned parent, said her son, Treshan Bryant, had heard threats of a shooting.

Bryant is in the 12th grade at the school, but he was absent on Tuesday.

“This couldn’t possibly be random,” she reasoned.

Bryant stated that he texted several of his younger cousins…

