House committee asks appeals court to reconsider…

WASHINGTON, March 6 – The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked the full membership of the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. to review an earlier ruling by a court panel denying the committee the power to enforce a subpoena requiring testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of appeals court judges last month had agreed with an argument by President Donald Trump’s administration that the court had no legal role in settling a closely watched dispute between the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. federal government. In doing so, it appeared to endorse an expansive view of presidential powers.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)