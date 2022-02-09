House hunters were ‘horrified’ when they saw a house for sale that had a toilet in the bedroom.

One of the property’s key features, according to the estate agents, is the ‘glass ensuite.’

House hunters have been left ‘horrified’ by a listing for a home with an unusual ensuite, with the shower and even the toilet visible from the rest of the master bedroom thanks to clear GLASS WALLS.

The three-bedroom home on Bishop Bridge Road in Norwich, East Anglia, was listed on Rightmove a week ago for £425,000.

The ‘glass ensuite’ is one of the key features that has been ‘lovingly updated and reworked to a high specification and finish’ to bring ‘wow after wow’ in the property, according to Norfolk-based estate agents Sefftons.

The unusual layout, they explain, is ‘designed to immerse you in the fantastic views,’ as the master suite looks out over the River Wensum at the back of the house.

Online commenters, on the other hand, were mixed about the ‘room with a loo,’ with one even joking that it would give them ‘loo anxiety.’

“I’ve been looking quite intensively on Rightmove recently because I’m looking to move to be with my partner,” Sarah Weatherley, 50, said.

“Because my partner and I aren’t tied to any one area, I’ve been comparing what you can get for the same money in different areas.”

“This house in Norwich is on the market for around £425,000.

I clicked on it because the house appears to be in a beautiful location with beautiful views.

“The ensuite was a bit of a shock – I had to zoom in for a closer look after doing a double-take.

“I’m not sure I’d want to live with that bathroom – and it bothered my partner.”

“The house is lovely, but we’d have to do something about the glass walls, perhaps make them more opaque.”

“Today on Rightmove: Impresshorrify guests with a glass-walled khazi,” Sarah tweeted after spotting the listing.

“I’m hoping against hope that it’s the kind of glass that magically turns frosted at the flick of a switch,” one user named Dave wrote.

“I still wouldn’t trust it,” Karen responded.

I have loo anxiety because of those ‘automatic’ locks on train toilets.”

The three-story home is described as an ‘exceptional elevated period home with stunning views’ in the advertisement.

