House prices in Portugal to stabilize in 2020: agency

LISBON, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Portugal’s real estate costs will be stabilized in 2020 after a 15.8-percent rise in 2019, Portuguese Lusa news agency quoted a housing agency as saying on Tuesday.

Confidential Imobiliario (CI), which has monitored the dynamics of housing transaction prices in Portugal since 2007, said that the “latest HPI (House Price Index) results still show that house prices at the end of 2019 were 46 percent above the levels recorded at the start of the decade in 2010.”

“This increase consolidates a cycle of strong appreciation that the residential market has experienced over the last two years,” noted Confidential Imobiliario (CI), which has monitored the dynamics of housing transaction prices in Portugal since 2007.

But the agency foresees price stabilization at “more normalized rates” for 2020.