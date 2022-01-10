Housebuilders lose £1 billion in value as share prices plummet following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Housebuilders lose £1 billion in value as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire, as stock prices plummet.

Property developers’ stocks have been hit by news of a £4 billion industry fund to fix dangerous cladding.

Following news that the government may tax those responsible for dangerous cladding if they do not voluntarily step up to fix safety defects, UK construction companies have lost more than £1 billion in a single morning’s trading.

Michael Gove wrote to housing industry executives on Monday, asking them to prepare costed plans to address building cladding issues by early March.

The Housing and Communities Secretary said it was time for companies with “big bucks, big profits” to act to fix unsafe cladding, and that developers would be asked to contribute to a £4 billion fund that would be used to repair up to 18 million buildings that were deemed unsafe.

Mr Gove’s announcement comes on top of the government’s £5 billion cladding plan, which includes a building safety levy and a residential property developer tax, both of which were announced last year.

The news alarmed investors, prompting a sell-off in homebuilders and a corresponding drop in stock prices.

By midday, Persimmon had fallen 4.2 per cent to 2,677p on the FTSE 100, while Redrow, which is listed on the FTSE 250, had fallen 3.6 per cent to 660.2p.

Barratt Developments (down 3.35%), Berkeley Group (down 2.25%), and Taylor Wimpey (down 2.08%) were among the major developers that saw their market value plummet in morning trades.

The cost of the new measures, according to UBS analyst Gregor Kuglitsch, is “significant,” and the industry will bear the brunt of the costs.

In a note to clients, he and his team wrote, “The current market cap of the sector is around £40 billion, so a £4 billion cost would equate to 10% on a pre-tax basis.”

“This assumes that the public sector will bear the brunt of the cost, though private companies will almost certainly be required to pay as well.”

Citi also downgraded Persimmon from “buy” to “neutral,” indicating the bank’s loss of faith in the company.

“The biggest UK-based house builders, who only built a minority of the affected buildings, have already,” said Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation.

