Households across Britain have paid £800m too much for their energy bills

Households have paid at least £800million too much for their energy bills because regulators were soft on power network companies, the spending watchdog says.

In a report, the National Audit Office says targets set by regulator Ofgem for the firms running Britain’s electricity grids and gas pipes were not tough enough.

It also claims Ofgem set over-generous price controls that let network operators make excessive profits at the expense of customers. 

Because of the mistakes, the NAO says, households – who pay for energy networks through levies on their bills – had paid at least £800million more than necessary over the past seven years.

Ofgem said: ‘We acknowledge the overall costs turned out to be higher than needed. Our tough new round of price controls will lower returns to save consumers money.’

 

