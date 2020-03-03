Households living on minimum subsistence allowances receive care packages

A resident living on minimum subsistence allowances receives a care package from a volunteer in the Qiuxin Community in Jiang’an District of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 2, 2020. More than 4,000 households living on minimum subsistence allowances received care packages comprised of meat, milk, cooking oil, rice and eggs on Monday. These materials were funded by benevolent enterprises and delivered by community workers to the households distributed in 150 communities in the Jiang’an District of Wuhan. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)