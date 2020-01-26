Houston holds Chinese Lunar New Year Festival celebration

HOUSTON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Texas International Lunar Festival was held Saturday in Houston, with the participation of local groups and visitors from China.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the festival organized by Southern News Group in Houston. In the celebrations, activities such as Chinese Kung Fu show, dragon and lion dance, and Chinese food were enjoyed by children and their families.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at the event that Lunar New Year celebration adds to the diversity of Houston.

“I know that it’s very important to the Chinese community. But it goes to the Asian community, and goes even beyond that to the entire Houston area because it represents just how diverse we are,” he said.

Houston Community College (HCC) rented two booths at the event to promote the school. HCC Community Outreach Coordinator Robert Stanton said he loves to celebrate Lunar New Year with Chinese people, and it is a good opportunity to build connection with the community.