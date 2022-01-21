Houthi attacks in Abu Dhabi killed three people, according to the UN Security Council.

The UN Security Council condemns the Houthi attacks in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the deaths of three people.

Members of the council emphasize the importance of holding perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors accountable.

NEW YORK

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms” attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which killed three civilians and injured six others.

Members of the Security Council “expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the Houthi attack victims,” and “reaffirmed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

The council “emphasized the importance of holding perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these heinous acts of terrorism accountable and bringing them to justice,” and “urged all States to cooperate actively with the government of the United Arab Emirates and all other relevant authorities, in accordance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Three people were killed on Monday in a Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is part of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the coalition announced the start of a large-scale operation against the Houthis on Thursday in response to “the threat and the principle of military necessity to protect civilians from attacks.”

Meanwhile, the coalition carried out four attacks on al-Hudaydah city in western Yemen, as well as six more on Sanaa, according to the Houthi-run Saba News Agency.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

The situation has gotten worse as a Saudi-led coalition aims to restore Yemen’s government.

Yemen now has one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of Yemenis, or about 30 million people, in need of aid and protection.

According to UN estimates, over 13 million people are in danger of starvation.