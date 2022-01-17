Houthi rebels backed by Iran launch a ‘kamikaze DRONE’ attack on Abu Dhabi, blowing up oil tankers and setting fire to the airport.

According to police, a DRONE attack on Abu Dhabi resulted in three oil tankers exploding and a fire at the airport.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who are reportedly equipped with ‘kamikaze drones’ supplied by Tehran, have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three fuel tankers exploded near ADNOC’s storage facilities in the Musaffah industrial area, according to Abu Dhabi police.

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, a fire broke out at a construction site.

According to a recent report, Iran is secretly buying parts for killer drones from China and selling them to militias backed by the Iranian government to carry out terror attacks on Western targets.

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are piloted remotely and can cause havoc from hundreds of miles away.

According to a report by Iran’s National Council of Resistance (NCRI), the Islamic Republic’s armed forces export the killing machines to Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The flying weapons are suspected of being behind a slew of deadly strikes across the region in recent years, including the August attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off the coast of Oman, which killed a British crew member.

On Tuesday, a suspected Iran-backed militia drone buzzed the At Tanf coalition air base in southern Syria, and an RAF Typhoon fighter shot it down.

Last year, a British armed forces veteran was killed in an alleged Iranian-led “kamikaze drone attack” on an oil tanker.

A Romanian crew member was killed in the attack on the Mercer Street, which is linked to an Israeli billionaire.

Saudi Arabia claimed in 2019 that two oil pumping stations in Yemen were hit by drones carrying explosives flown by Iranian-backed rebels.

Tehran has denied any involvement in the incident, which has sent oil prices soaring by 20%, the largest increase in history.

It was estimated that up to 20 drones were involved, with some of the unmanned aircraft being powered by jet engines.