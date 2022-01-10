How a (dollar)315 million Powerball winner dealt with family deaths, addiction, and divorce, and wished he’d ripped up the ticket’

How a $315 million Powerball winner dealt with family deaths, addiction, and divorce, and wished he’d ripped up the ticket’

IT’S THE TYPE OF BIG MONEY WIN that most of us can only fantasize about.

However, one Powerball winner’s record-breaking jackpot was followed by a string of heartbreaking family deaths, addiction, and divorce.

Andrew ‘Jack’ Whittaker Jr., who won a record-breaking (dollar)315 million on Christmas night in 2002, once said he wished he had torn up the ticket.

Whittaker, who died in 2020 at the age of 72, became an instant celebrity after winning the largest US lottery jackpot ever won by a single ticket.

He chose the lump-sum payment of (dollar)113.4 million after taxes and flew to New York in a private jet with his family to appear on network TV morning shows.

However, he suffered a series of personal tragedies in the years that followed.

Whittaker divorced his wife while wearing cowboy hats.

In 2004, a friend of his drug-addicted granddaughter was discovered dead at his home.

His 17-year-old granddaughter also died three months later.

According to The Associated Press, Brandi Bragg was discovered dead in a van, hidden by a boyfriend who panicked when he discovered her.

According to the news outlet, an autopsy found no cause.

Ginger Whittaker Bragg, Whittaker’s daughter, died in 2009 at the age of 42, after a long battle with cancer.

He also lost a home in Virginia to a fire in 2016.

He also struggled with drinking and gambling, and his home and car were both broken into on multiple occasions.

A briefcase stuffed with (dollar)245,000 and three (dollar)100,000 cashiers’ checks was stolen from his Lincoln Navigator at a strip club.

At the very least, he got a break that time: the briefcase was later discovered, complete with the money.

Whittaker, who was a self-made millionaire before his Powerball win, was charged twice with driving while intoxicated and was sued several times, including once by three female casino employees who accused him of assault.

“All I’ll be remembered for is being the lunatic who won the lottery,” Whittaker said.

“It’s something I’m not proud of.”

I wanted to be known as someone who aided a large number of people.”

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.