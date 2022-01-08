How a ‘positioning flight’ can help you save thousands of pounds

How a ‘positioning flight’ can save you tens of thousands of pounds

THE NEXT TIME YOU NEED TO BOOK A LONG FLIGHT, HOW YOU DO IT CAN SAVE YOU THOUSANDS OF POUNDS.

They’re known as “positioning” flights, and they’re risky, but they could save you a lot of money over a regular flight.

According to Forbes, a positioning flight is “a flight purchased solely for the purpose of transporting you to another airport to begin a new journey.”

People who do not live near a large airport frequently use them to travel further afield in the United States.

For example, if a flight departs from a larger airport such as JFK in New York, which has a large number of international connections at low fares.

Positioning flights can be used from smaller airports instead of trying to travel to these airports, which could take hours for some people in the US.

Booking the positioning flight to the airport before flying on the main leg of the journey is frequently less expensive than booking all of the flights as a package.

Although it is more common in the United States due to the sheer number of airports, it is also possible in Europe.

According to Scott’s Cheap Flights, this could mean finding cheap flights from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany, and then booking your own second flight from Frankfurt to Berlin, which is often much less expensive than flying from Austin to Berlin.

Despite living in Washington, he wanted to fly from Boston to Madrid, so he booked a short flight from Baltimore for £100 to get to the airport.

And The Points Guy revealed that instead of flying from Austin to Santorini, they flew to Frankfurt and then planned their own route from there to the Greek island, saving £2,513.

Brits can also try it across UK airlines; for example, if return flights from Edinburgh are cheaper while living in London, it might be cheaper to book a flight to Edinburgh to take advantage of the bargain.

However, because it is not a layover and the first flight is booked separately, any delays that may prevent you from making your second flight will not be taken into account.

It is the responsibility of the passenger, not the carrier, if you miss your second flight.

“Instead, you may need to purchase a new ticket…

