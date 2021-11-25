How a privileged son butchered his parents and boiled them in a diabolical stew turned Thanksgiving into a family slaughter.

Joel Guy Jr, 33, was found guilty of murdering his mother Lisa, 55, and father Joel Snr, 61, in order to cash in on their (dollar)500,000 life insurance policy after they threatened to take away his allowance.

When Joel Jr returned home from Louisiana to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, he ambushed his parents.

While his mother was out grocery shopping, Joel Jr stabbed his father 40 times.

He stabbed her 30 times when she returned home.

He then proceeded to dismember their bodies.

Prosecutors claim Joel Jr tore his parents’ limbs from their torsos and snapped Lisa’s skull from her topmost vertebra in her spine.

He then boiled her head in a pot on the stove while soaking the rest of her body in acid in blue plastic containers.

“The killer put Lisa’s body parts in one and Joel Sr’s in another, then he covered them with a corrosive substance and left them to liquefy into some sort of diabolical stew of human remains,” prosecutor Leslie Nassios said.

“After that, the assailant took Lisa’s head and carried it downstairs, into the kitchen.”

“He took out a stockpot, put her head in it, filled it with liquid, carried it over to the stove, covered it, turned it on, and left it to cook.”

“This was a heinous act.”

Nassos added that Joel Jr planned to cover his own fingerprints at the family’s gore-soaked home with his father’s severed hands.

Detective Jeremy McCord of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office described the carnage inside the Guy’s home as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever encountered in police work – in my life.”

As he entered the garage, he said he could feel heat coming from the house and chemicals in the air.

Inside, there was blood on the walls and floor, as well as scissors and clothing that appeared to have been ripped from a body and a large knife.

He saw bottles of peroxide, bleach, acid, and rubbing alcohol and claimed to smell death mixed in with the chemicals.

When his mother Lisa failed to show up for work the following Monday, her coworkers alerted him.

Joel Jr had returned to his Baton Rouge, Louisiana apartment by that time.

Joel Jr was cut up with when he was arrested several days after the murder…

