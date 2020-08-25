How And What To Watch Night One Of The 2020 Republican National Convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention begins Monday, marking the start of a four-day online event formally kicking off President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign from Charlotte, North Carolina. Night one, dubbed “Land of Promise,” will open the 2020 RNC to celebrate the last four years of the Trump administration.

“Today, we celebrate the re-nomination of an American President who will be remembered in history as the one who kept his promises and paved a way forward even in the most challenging of times,” 2020 RNC president and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said in a press release. “The land of promise remains the United States of America, and with President Trump leading her people, we always will be.”

Monday’s edition of the 2020 RNC will run from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and, like the 2020 Democratic National Convention, will be carried by most major networks like NBC or Fox and their respective online news arms. Cable outlets like PBS will also provide extensive coverage during night one’s duration.

It will be available to livestream online via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. Amazon Prime Video will be livestreaming the 2020 RNC on a dedicated page, as well, with additional coverage available for Amazon Prime users.

While Trump is set to formally accept the Republican Party’s nomination on Thursday, he is set to close out all four nights of the 2020 RNC. All four nights are also set to be busy nights, with 17 to 20 different speakers scheduled to appear every night.

Monday’s lineup of speakers is: