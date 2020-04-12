How are you celebrating Easter in lockdown?

We’d like to hear how you are marking the holiday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

For many people across the UK, Easter will look very different this year. There will be no church gatherings, no neighbourhood egg hunts, and no celebratory meals with extended family and friends.

But many Easter celebrations will still be taking place – just a little differently. Church services are going online, and children are drawing pictures of Easter eggs to hang in their windows for others to find.

How will you be marking Easter this year? Are you adapting your usual traditions to a life under lockdown, perhaps having a Sunday lunch over video chat, or bringing an Easter egg hunt indoors? Are you taking part in any official Easter events under lockdown? Or will you be setting some new traditions this year?

