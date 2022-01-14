‘How being a Pagan cop aids my detection of right-wing extremists and occultists’

‘How being a Pagan cop aids me in identifying right-wing extremists and occultists’

The founder of the Police Pagan Association tells Kasia Delgado about the unusual cases he assists in investigating, as well as the stereotypes about Paganism as “all sex and naked dancing” that he’s working to dispel.

“People ask me if Paganism is all naked dancing and sex,” police officer Andrew Pardy says, “but there would be a lot more Pagans if it was.”

In fact, naked dancing is not part of 45-year-old Pardy’s daily routine as a Pagan frontline police officer in Hertfordshire.

After rejecting his mother’s strict Jehovah’s Witness beliefs, which he did not agree with, Pardy turned to the Heathenry branch of the religion.

It is based on the pre-Christian belief systems of Iron Age and Early Middle Age Germanic peoples.

The goal is to form bonds with the gods and goddesses of the land, as well as their ancestors and spirits.

“We believe that everything has a sacredness to it,” says Pardy.

Pardy’s faith has, much to his surprise, become an important part of his work as a cop.

He and members of the Police Pagan Association, which he founded in 2009, are becoming more involved in occult, Satanism, and right-wing extremist investigations.

Modern paganism is none of these things, but right-wing supremacists in the United Kingdom and the United States frequently misuse Pagan iconography for their own ends, and, as with any religion, there are those who become radicalized and dangerous.

“We can help spot other signs of someone using Paganism for extremist ends,” says Pardy. “While the vast majority of people wearing Pagan symbols are law-abiding,” says Pardy.

Anders Breivik, a Norwegian extremist convicted of killing 77 people in a bombing and gun rampage in 2011, named his weapon “Mjolner” after the Norse god Thor’s hammer, and wrote a manifesto advocating the creation of a warrior-like Viking race.

The Nazis appropriated many Norse symbols, and Jake Angeli, also known as the QAnon Shaman, who stormed Capitol Hill just over a year ago, has three massive Pagan symbol tattoos on his chest.

Pardy wrote a 60-page report on the subject called Extremism and Paganism, which was endorsed by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and the Home Office, and has also trained the SO15 Counter Terrorism Command and the.

