How big corporations defraud you of your money

Take your time when navigating the online world, from ‘dark patterns’ to ‘confirmshaming.’

Dark Patterns… sounds like a new Star Wars prequel’s subtitle.

In fact, it refers to a set of techniques used by apps and websites to persuade us to spend more money, give up our data, subscribe to services, and overpay for goods – all without our knowledge.

Harry Brignull, a British expert in online “user experience” (or UX), coined the term. User experience (or UX) refers to how customers interact with a product, service, or system.

From Roach Motels to Confirmshaming, Brignull founded Darkpatterns.org in 2010 to educate consumers about the manipulative tactics used in the field of user experience.

Have no idea what I’m talking about? A Roach Motel, named after an American pest control company, is a product or service that’s simple to enter but much more difficult to leave.

Roach Motel is Amazon Prime.

Unless you find the small blue text on the order page that says “Order without Prime,” the retail behemoth automatically enrolls you in a 30-day free trial of its premium service, which includes free delivery.

Opt out of Premium Delivery.”

This option isn’t presented as a standard button, leading you to believe it isn’t actually an option.

Meanwhile, canceling the subscription (which costs £7.99 per month after the free trial) necessitates navigating a visual puzzle that looks like it belongs in The Crystal Maze.

“Ah, but are you SURE that’s the correct cancellation button? Choose wisely!” says Richard O’Brien in a fur coat.

Users are guilt-tripped into signing up for or keeping a service when they are subjected to confirmshaming.

Amazon has mastered this technique yet again.

You must click buttons that say “No, I don’t want to save £X” or “I do not want my benefits,” and it may as well add “…because I’m a stupid loser” if you want to decline a particular add-on or subscription.

Other dark patterns are more familiar: hidden costs that only appear at the checkout, trick questions that make you sign up for spam by accident, and supermarkets that don’t show the price per weight on packaged items online, preventing price comparison.

UX isn’t always bad.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

How big companies are manipulating you out of your money