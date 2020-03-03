How Boris Johnson is the fourth prime minister in 150 years to welcome a baby into Number 10 

Boris Johnson will become just the fourth incumbent Prime Minister to welcome a baby into No 10 in 150 years, after David Cameron, Tony Blair, and Lord Russell.

The Prime Minister, 55, today announced that he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, 31, are expecting a ‘summer baby’ and plan to marry this year.

Their baby will be born a decade after the last Downing Street arrival.

David Cameron and his wife Samantha had daughter Florence just three months after her father entered into coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Florence Rose Endellion was born weighing 6lb 1oz while the Camerons were enjoying a family summer holiday in Cornwall.

The former Tory Party leader spent the night in the Royal Cornwall with Samantha, where Florence, now nine, was delivered by caesarean.

She was Mr Cameron’s fourth child. His eldest son Ivan, who suffered from cerebral palsy and severe epilepsy, died the year before Florence’s arrival.

Her birth coincided with the death of Mr Cameron’s father Ian, who suffered a stroke while the then Prime Minister was abroad in France.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph one month after her birth, Mr Cameron revealed that Florence had been sleeping in a cardboard box.

He said: ‘Nancy [his daughter]made her a cardboard box when we were in Cornwall as we didn’t have a cot and decorated it and she’s still in the cardboard box.

‘She’ll be able to say I was brought up in Downing Street in a cardboard box.’

Mr Cameron also described Florence as ‘wonderful and quite well-behaved’.

While promoting his memoirs, For The Record, in October, Mr Cameron said Florence, leaving Downing Street in July 2016, was hazy about his time in power.

Aged five at the time, she asked her father, who relayed the story at the Cheltenham Literature Festival: ‘Daddy, is it true, were you actually the Prime Minister?’

Former Prime Minister Mr Blair, who brought his party Labour to power three times between 1997 and 2007, and his wife Cherie had son Leo in May 2000.

Born weighing 6lb 12oz at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Leo joined sister Kathryn and brothers Euan and Nicky in the Blair sibling ranks.

In Cherie’s memoirs, Speaking For Myself, the QC revealed Leo was conceived during a visit to Balmoral, the Queen’s residence in Scotland.

He was the first child born to a sitting Prime Minister in more than 150 years, and just three years into his father’s first administration.

Speaking outside No 10, Mr Blair – returning from hospital with his wife and newborn son – told reporters: ‘Cherie and the baby are absolutely fine.

‘He’s a gorgeous little boy, and they are just resting now.’

Mr Blair continued: ‘I feel like any father who sees their baby born. It’s very moving really, and if any of you have been through it, you’ll know it.’

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Mr Blair said Cherie broke the news of her pregnancy to him in September 1999.

Preparing a speech he was scheduled to give to the Labour Party Conference at the time, he admitted that he was taken aback by the announcement.

Mr Blair said: ‘It was not a moment to forget, but I do a little because I was so shocked. Delighted, of course, but really shocked.’

Before Mr Blair, Lord Russell fathered two sons born to the office holder of First Lord of the Treasury – the Prime Minister’s official title.

The leading 19th-century Whig and Liberal politician remarried in July 1841, after his first wife Adelaide Lister, with whom he had two children, died in 1838.

Lady Russell gave birth to George Gilbert William in April 1848 and Francis Albert Rollo in July 1849, during her husband’s first stint in office.

Francis, whose uncle was the philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell, enjoyed a successful career in meteorology and scientific writing.

He was renowned for arguing that cancer was most prevalent in societies that consumed excessive amounts of alcohol, coffee, tea, and meat.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Ms Symonds, a conservationist and former Tory communications chief, made headlines when the pair’s romantic links were reported earlier in 2019.

But her association with the Prime Minister dates back as far as 2012, to when she worked on Mr Johnson’s re-election bid at City Hall.

A spokesperson for the couple said that the couple were ‘very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby’.

Ms Symmonds told her followers on Instagram she felt ‘incredibly blessed’, also revealing that she and Mr Johnson got engaged at the end of last year.

Sharing an intimate photo of the pair, she said: ‘I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me.

‘Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.’

Bookmakers are already offering odds for names. Charlotte is the favourite at 6/1 followed by James at 7/1 and Stanley at 10/1. They are followed by Winston after Mr Johnson’s hero the wartime Prime Minister at 12/1 and Emmeline at 16/1, for the suffragette Ms Pankhurst, a nod to Ms Symonds support for women’s rights.

Next up are Victoria, Frederick and Josephine all at 16/1.

Mr Johnson, whose union with Ms Symonds will be his third marriage, is believed to be the first Prime Minister of modern times to be divorce in office.

Earlier this month, a court heard that he and his second wife Marina Wheeler were preparing to end their marriage after reaching a financial settlement.

Ms Wheeler and Mr Johnson separated in September 2018, after marrying in 1993.

He was a childhood friend of Ms Wheeler – the daughter of BBC journalist Charles Wheeler – when both were pupils at the European School in Brussels.

Mr Johnson met his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen at the University of Oxford, and married in 1987. Their union was annulled six years later, in 1993.

In 2013, it emerged during another court hearing that Mr Johnson had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009.

He was sacked from the Tory frontbench in 2004 over a reported affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt, whose mother had made a number of allegations.

Mr Johnson had reassured then Tory Party leader Michael Howard the allegations were untrue, referring to them as an ‘inverted pyramid of piffle’.