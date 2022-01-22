How Brian Laundrie deceived FBI investigators by sending fake text messages from Gabby Petito’s phone, causing the investigation to be delayed.

How Brian Laundrie deceived FBI investigators by sending fake text messages from Gabby Petito’s phone.

According to the FBI, BRIAN Laundrie sent fake text messages to Gabby Petito’s phone in order to deceive cops.

On Friday, federal investigators revealed that Brian Laundrie confessed to killing Gabby in a notebook discovered near his body.

The FBI has stated that the investigation into Gabby’s death will be closed once all investigative steps have been completed.

The FBI said in a January 21 update that “the investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie who were directly involved in Gabby Petito’s tragic death.”

Following Gabby’s death, several text messages were exchanged between Gabby’s and Brian’s phones, according to the FBI.

Despite the fact that the FBI did not specify what the texts said, investigators said it was clear that they were meant to deceive police investigating Gabby’s disappearance.

“Both the timing and content of these messages point to Mr.

Laundrie tried to deceive law enforcement by claiming that Ms.

The FBI stated that Petito was still alive.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, said in October that the last text she received from her daughter’s phone wasn’t from the late vlogger.

“No service in Yosemite,” the mysterious text read.

On August 30, while Gabby and Brian were still on their cross-country road trip, Schmidt received the message.

Gabby died between August 27 and 30, according to the FBI, and it’s still unknown whether Gabby sent the message to her mother.

Schmidt claimed that she had received other strange texts from her daughter prior to the final chilling message.

A message from August 27 read, “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

Gabby’s grandfather, Stan, according to Schmidt, was never addressed by his first name.

Some speculated that Brian sent the texts, but the FBI did not reveal which texts Brian sent from Gabby’s phone in their most recent update.

The FBI released a timeline for the investigation into Gabby’s disappearance, which began on September 12, 2021, in its most recent statement.

Gabby’s body was discovered a week later, near where she and Brian had been seen together on their trip, in a Wyoming camping area.

Gabby died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation,” according to an autopsy, and the FBI named Brian as the suspect.

Brian’s body was discovered on October 20, 2021, at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, where the FBI said he committed suicide, according to the FBI.

In addition, investigators discovered a…

