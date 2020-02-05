How Carl Williams stood over gangland lawyer Nicola Gobbob to prevent one of his hitmen snitching

Gangland lawyer Nicola Gobbo claims she was ‘stood over’ by underworld killer Carl Williams and told how to represent a man accused over a high-profile murder.

Williams was later convicted of orchestrating the hit.

She was hired to represent two men over the 2003 murder of underworld figure Jason Moran and his bodyguard Pasquale Barbaro at a children’s football clinic.

Williams was concerned that one of the men in particular would dob him in as the man who organised the high-profile murder.

Ms Gobbo claimed on Wednesday at a royal commission into her informing that after their arrest, she was summoned to see Williams and drug kingpin Tony Mokbel.

‘Their grand plan was for me to see him and ensure he did not make a statement or assist police,’ she said.

‘If he went down that path (I was) to obtain a psychiatrist’s report that would show that he was insane or could not be relied upon so if he became a witness they could discredit him.’

She claimed Williams was ‘effectively standing over me’ to make sure the client did not speak.

She also revealed gangland investigator Stuart Bateson spoke to her about concerns she would not act in the second man’s best interests as his lawyer.

Days later Ms Gobbo suffered a stroke, claiming now the timing was fortunate because it took her ‘out of the equation’.

Throughout the inquiry, which began last March, police have suggested Ms Gobbo could have escaped from her role as an underworld lawyer who regularly socialised with clients.

But she says that is not the case, claiming she went back because her neurologist told her he could not determine how much damage the stroke had caused until she returned to the same work.

Ms Gobbo has also been grilled about her relationship with former detective Paul Dale, who was charged over a drug stash house burglary in 2003 and for the murder of Terence Hodson – who had implicated him in the burglary – the following year.

Charges were dropped in the two cases.

Mr Dale has told the inquiry he developed a friendship with Ms Gobbo and would seek legal advice from her.

But notes he gave her, to be passed to his solicitors, were instead given to police.

Ms Gobbo also wore a wire to secretly record a conversation with Mr Dale, prompting Victoria Police’s decision to transition her from informer to witness at the insistence of former chief commissioner Simon Overland.

She said on Wednesday she had been warned about Mr Overland by now-retired homicide squad detective Ron Iddles.

‘He said Overland would burn me and not to trust him,’ she said.

‘I want to make it clear it wasn’t given in a nasty fashion – I interpreted it as kind of fatherly-type advice not to trust Overland.’

The decision to use her a witness ended badly, with Ms Gobbo suing the force for just under $3 million and the deal she never be called as a witness against Mr Dale again.

Ms Gobbo says given the impact the informing has had on her life, her children and family, she wishes she had walked away.

But at the time she felt she couldn’t, because of a ‘pathetic’ desire to help investigators and pressure from the underworld to tell them what she knew.

‘Was I accumulating information and, on one level, trying to impress people? Yes I was,’ she said.

‘Do I regret it now? Yes. Every day.’